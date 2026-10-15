Dhanush and Mammootty film 'OM' rescheduled to November 20 release

This action thriller features a strong lineup with Sai Pallavi, Sreeleela, Naseeruddin Shah, and Indrans joining the leads. Music is by Sai Abhyankkar.

RTake Studios says the project aims to blend the best of Tamil and Malayalam cinema. producer Shraddha Agrawal, Founder of RTake Studios, says RTake Studios has always wanted to make cinema that brings people, industries and audiences together on a bigger scale and that both actors are extraordinary artists with immense legacies.

Co-producers include Sreyas Srinivasan, Sandesh Agrawal, and creative producer Vishu Ramaswamy.