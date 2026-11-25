Dhanush and Mammootty's 'OM' crosses 100cr globally in 5 days
Dhanush and Mammootty's action-packed film OM has smashed past the ₹100 crore mark globally within five days of release.
Since dropping on November 20, it's pulled in ₹61.45 crore net in India, with a total domestic gross of ₹71.25 crore.
On day five alone, OM added another ₹5.40 crore from Indian theaters, most of it from the Tamil version.
'OM' reaches 100.75cr worldwide
OM isn't just raking it in at home: overseas collections reached ₹29.50 crore, pushing its worldwide tally to an impressive ₹100.75 crore.
The film follows a CBI officer and an undercover agent as they take on a red sandalwood smuggling ring, with standout performances from Dhanush and Mammootty earning praise from critics like NDTV's Latha Srinivasan.
Directed by Rajkumar Periasamy and featuring Sai Pallavi and Indrans alongside the leads, OM is definitely making waves this week.