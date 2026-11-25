Dhanush and Mammootty's action-packed film OM has smashed past the ₹100 crore mark globally within five days of release.

Since dropping on November 20, it's pulled in ₹61.45 crore net in India, with a total domestic gross of ₹71.25 crore.

On day five alone, OM added another ₹5.40 crore from Indian theaters, most of it from the Tamil version.