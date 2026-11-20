Dhanush and Mammootty's 'OM: Operation Mole' reportedly expected on Netflix
The Tamil spy-action film OM: Operation Mole, starring Dhanush as an undercover agent and Mammootty making a much-awaited return to Tamil cinema, is reportedly expected to stream on Netflix after its theatrical run starting November 20.
While the exact streaming date isn't out yet, fans can look forward to catching all the action at home soon.
'OM: Operation Mole' earns positive reviews
Directed by Rajkumar Periasamy, the movie has been earning positive reviews for its gripping story about red sandalwood smuggling in the Seshachalam forests.
Alongside Dhanush and Mammootty, you'll spot Sai Pallavi, Sreeleela, Naseeruddin Shah, and Renu Desai.
Expect intense action scenes and some strong performances as secrets unravel and loyalties are tested.