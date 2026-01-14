Next Article
Dhanush-Kriti's 'Tere Ishk Mein' hits Netflix soon
Dhanush and Kriti Sanon's romantic drama, Tere Ishk Mein, is landing on Netflix January 23, 2026.
Directed by Aanand L. Rai, the film follows a passionate love story that spans several years.
After its late-2025 theatrical release, it's now making its way to streaming just eight weeks later.
Why this release matters
With music by A.R. Rahman and Rai's signature storytelling style, Tere Ishk Mein adds some fresh drama to Netflix's lineup—perfect for movie nights at home.
If you're into emotional stories with strong family vibes, you might also want to check out Rai's other films like Raanjhanaa and Atrangi Re while you're at it.