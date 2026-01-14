Kochi Biennale president Bose Krishnamachari steps down

Bose Krishnamachari, who co-founded and led the Kochi Muziris Biennale, has resigned as president of the Kochi Biennale Foundation. The news was shared by KBF chairperson Venu Vasudevan on Wednesday, who said Krishnamachari cited "pressing family reasons" for his resignation and praised his huge impact on the Biennale's journey since its inception.

Why does this matter? Krishnamachari helped put Kochi on the global art map. His exit comes right as the sixth edition of the Biennale—one of India's coolest contemporary art festivals—is underway.

The Foundation is now searching for a new leader with serious art-world experience.

Quick rewind: Who is Bose Krishnamachari? Along with Riyas Komu, he started both the Kochi Biennale Foundation (2010) and India's first major biennale (2012). He also co-curated its debut edition.

Thanks to his vision, this event now brings together 66 artists from over 20 countries across 22 venues in Kochi—making it a hotspot for creative minds worldwide.