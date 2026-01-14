Tiger Shroff and Vidyut Jammwal team up for Milap Zaveri's new action romance

Why does this matter?

This marks a fresh pairing of two of Bollywood's top action heroes—something fans have been waiting for.

Both actors have busy schedules: Shroff will jump in after wrapping Lag Jaa Gale, while Jammwal was last seen in the Tamil film Madharaasi and previously made his producer debut with Crakk: Jeetega Toh Jiyegaa!.

Plus, this comes just before Jammwal's Hollywood debut in Street Fighter later this year.

If you love high-energy films or want to catch these stars together on screen, keep an eye out for updates!