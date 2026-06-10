Dhanush to join Siruthai Siva for rural action film
Entertainment
Dhanush is all set to join hands with director Siruthai Siva for a new rural action film, expected to start shooting in January 2027 under Mythri Movie Makers.
The official announcement may drop around Pongal next year, once both finish their current projects.
Dhanush 'D55' with Periasamy, 'Kara' 53.65cr
Before this, Dhanush has another film lined up, tentatively called D55, with director Rajkumar Periasamy and associated with Wunderbar Films.
Sai Pallavi might play the female co-lead, and Mammootty could also join the cast.
Dhanush starred in Kara, a '90s-set drama about a thief trying to leave his criminal past behind, then being pulled back when his ancestral home is seized by a bank; it made ₹53.65 crore worldwide but got mixed reviews.