Dhanush to join Siruthai Siva for rural action film

Dhanush 'D55' with Periasamy, 'Kara' 53.65cr

Before this, Dhanush has another film lined up, tentatively called D55, with director Rajkumar Periasamy and associated with Wunderbar Films.

Sai Pallavi might play the female co-lead, and Mammootty could also join the cast.

Dhanush starred in Kara, a '90s-set drama about a thief trying to leave his criminal past behind, then being pulled back when his ancestral home is seized by a bank; it made ₹53.65 crore worldwide but got mixed reviews.