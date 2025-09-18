Next Article
Dhanush's 'Idli Kadai' trailer to be out on this date
Entertainment
Dhanush is all set to unveil the trailer for his new Tamil drama, Idli Kadai, on September 20 at Prozone Mall in Coimbatore.
The announcement came with a motion poster and sets the stage for the film's worldwide release on October 1.
Film draws from Dhanush's childhood days
Idli Kadai draws from Dhanush's childhood days spent around an idli shop, bringing a slice of his village life to the big screen.
Shot in Chennai and Thailand between late 2024 and April 2025, it features a stacked cast—Dhanush, Nithya Menen, Arun Vijay, Sathyaraj, R Parthiban, Shalini Pandey, P Samuthirakani, and Rajkiran.