Dhanush's July 25 blood donation speech sparks political speculation
Entertainment
Dhanush got fans buzzing about a possible political move after his speech at a blood donation camp on July 25.
He encouraged everyone to look out for others and help their communities, saying, "I need to feel even prouder of you."
The message felt heartfelt and quickly caught attention online.
Sources: Dhanush focused on films
His words reminded many of how other Tamil Nadu actors have stepped into politics, sparking talk about whether he'll follow suit.
Right now, though, sources say Dhanush isn't rushing into anything: he's focused on his film career after winning two National Awards for Raayan and Captain Miller.
With state elections not until 2031, he's got plenty of time to decide if politics is in his future.