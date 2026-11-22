Dhanush's 'OM' nets 49.57cr 1st weekend, his biggest opener
Dhanush's new spy film, OM, has pulled in ₹49.57 crore net at the box office after its first weekend, making it his biggest opener so far.
The film kicked off strong with ₹18.10 crore on Friday but saw a small dip by Sunday, earning ₹15.22 crore that day.
'OM' earns 11.12cr in Tamil
OM dominated in the Tamil market, bringing in ₹11.12 crore there, while Telugu and Hindi audiences added ₹3.55 crore and ₹55 lakh respectively.
It easily beat Dhanush's previous film Kara (₹18.35 crore in three days), though it didn't quite catch up to Tere Ishk Mein (₹52 crore).
Reviews have been mixed: Sai Pallavi's performance as ASP Nithya Reddy is getting love, but some folks weren't thrilled with the story or music.
With weekdays ahead, OM will need to keep up the momentum to stay on top.