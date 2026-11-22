OM dominated in the Tamil market, bringing in ₹11.12 crore there, while Telugu and Hindi audiences added ₹3.55 crore and ₹55 lakh respectively.

It easily beat Dhanush's previous film Kara (₹18.35 crore in three days), though it didn't quite catch up to Tere Ishk Mein (₹52 crore).

Reviews have been mixed: Sai Pallavi's performance as ASP Nithya Reddy is getting love, but some folks weren't thrilled with the story or music.

With weekdays ahead, OM will need to keep up the momentum to stay on top.