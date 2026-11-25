Dhanwe criticizes DNEG and Malhotra over 'Ramayana: Part 1' layoff
Rahul Dhanwe, who worked on Ramayana: Part 1 as a VFX artist, has publicly criticized his former studio DNEG and its owner Namit Malhotra.
He shared that he spent 4.6 years at the company, two of them on Ramayana without a single salary hike and was laid off while the film is performing strongly at the box office.
Now, he's telling other artists to think twice before joining DNEG.
Dhanwe warns 'Ramayana: Part 2' artists
Dhanwe's main frustration is that even though Ramayana did well in theaters, the artists behind it didn't get much recognition or support.
He described his time at DNEG as "Honestly, DNEG has been the worst studio experience of my professional life." and warned those working on Ramayana Part 2 to be cautious about their expectations.
So far, neither DNEG nor Malhotra have responded to his concerns.