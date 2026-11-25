Rahul Dhanwe, who worked on Ramayana: Part 1 as a VFX artist, has publicly criticized his former studio DNEG and its owner Namit Malhotra.

He shared that he spent 4.6 years at the company, two of them on Ramayana without a single salary hike and was laid off while the film is performing strongly at the box office.

Now, he's telling other artists to think twice before joining DNEG.