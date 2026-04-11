Dhar completes 'Dhurandhar' final mix in 24 hours, credits team
Entertainment
Aditya Dhar just wrapped up the final mix for his film Dhurandhar in 24 hours, way faster than the nine days it took for URI.
He credits this quick turnaround to his talented sound team, Bishwadeep and Justin, who handled the pressure like pros.
Mariano Studios teamwork elevated 'Dhurandhar' sound
Dhar shared his appreciation for Bishwadeep and Justin, calling them "the heartbeat behind the sound of Dhurandhar and Dhurandhar: The Revenge."
He remembered learning from Bishwadeep early on and praised their patience and dedication.
Their teamwork at Mariano Studios helped take Dhurandhar's audio experience to another level.