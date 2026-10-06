Dhar dances with zombies in 'Phata Patakha' from 'Nayyi Navelli'
Entertainment
Yami Gautam Dhar is shaking things up in the new song Phata Patakha from the upcoming film Nayyi Navelli, where she literally dances with zombies.
The track, composed by G.V. Prakash Kumar and sung by Madhubanti Bagchi, brings together horror, fantasy, and comedy vibes, all wrapped up in Vijay Ganguly's playful choreography.
'Nayyi Navelli' releases October 16
In the film, Yami plays Mohini, a mysterious newlywed who stirs up curiosity in a chaotic Meerut household.
Directed by Balaji Mohan (his Bollywood debut) and produced by Aanand L Rai and Himanshu Sharma, the movie also stars Addinath M Kothare and Mita Vasisth.
Mark your calendar: Nayyi Navelli hits theaters this Dussehra on October 16, 2026, promising a fun genre mashup.