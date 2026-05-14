Dhar directed 'Dhurandhar 2' featuring Singh to stream this month
Entertainment
Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar 2, a box-office smash packed with military action and political drama, is set to drop on streaming platforms later this month.
Directed by Aditya Dhar, the film has already sparked plenty of buzz (and some controversy) thanks to its bold geopolitical themes.
'Dhurandhar 2' Netflix internationally JioHotstar India
Internationally, Dhurandhar 2 will stream first on Netflix since it grabbed the international rights.
If you're in India, though, you'll need to wait for JioHotstar to release it due to local licensing.
Some regions might face delays or restrictions because of geo-blocking, so keep an eye out for updates.