Dhar reveals on Instagram 'Dhurandhar' used over 400 stunt performers
Director Aditya Dhar just revealed on Instagram that his blockbuster Dhurandhar film used more than 400 stunt performers to pull off its wild action scenes.
He gave fans a peek behind the curtain, sharing how much teamwork and risk went into making those intense moments happen.
Dhar credits team, franchise reportedly 3,000cr
Dhar calls his creative process "There's a thin line between conviction and madness and on this film, I crossed it almost every single day," crediting his action team for figuring out the extreme concepts, with experts like Aejaz Gulab and Sea Young Oh choreographing massive gang fights and perfectly timed explosions.
The films set new standards for Bollywood action, with experts like Aejaz Gulab and Sea Young Oh choreographing massive gang fights and perfectly timed explosions.
With the franchise reportedly crossing ₹3,000 crore globally, fans are already hyped for whatever Dhar does next.