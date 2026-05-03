Dhar uses practical rooftop effects in Lokmat 'Dhurandhar: The Revenge'

'Dhurandhar 2' ₹1100cr despite detailed sets

The set design really took things up a notch: think a 25-by-20-foot main cabin with glass panels made from MDF sheets and floors built from plywood and PVC.

They even created stained glass effects using a colored film layer, and threw in fake currency notes marked "reverse Bank of India" for extra detail.

Despite all this effort, it was actually Dhurandhar 2 (the sequel) that pulled in over ₹1,100 crore.