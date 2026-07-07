'Ramayana': Dharma Productions to distribute Ranbir Kapoor film in India  

Film details

More about 'Ramayana'

Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, known for Dangal and Chhichhore, Ramayana will be released in two parts. The film features Kapoor as Lord Rama, Pallavi as Goddess Sita, and Yash as Ravana. Other cast members include Ravie Dubey as Lakshman, Sunny Deol as Lord Hanuman, Lara Dutta as Kaikeyi, Rakul Preet Singh as Surpanakha, and Arun Govil as King Dashrath, among others. The film's music is composed by Hans Zimmer and AR Rahman.