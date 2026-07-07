'Ramayana': Dharma Productions to distribute Ranbir Kapoor film in India
What's the story
Dharma Productions has bagged the Indian distribution rights for the upcoming mythological epic, Ramayana, starring Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi, and Yash. The first part of the film will be released on Diwali and is being distributed overseas by Warner Bros. Pictures. Namit Malhotra, producer of this ambitious project, had earlier presented a 30-minute edited footage to various studios for distribution consideration.
Negotiation details
'Ramayana's distribution rights were initially valued at ₹500 crore
The initial negotiations for the film's distribution rights started at a whopping ₹500 crore, reported Variety India. However, the deal was eventually settled at ₹250 crore. Now with Dharma Productions on board, the studio is likely to go all out in ensuring that Ramayana gets a wide release across India.
Film details
More about 'Ramayana'
Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, known for Dangal and Chhichhore, Ramayana will be released in two parts. The film features Kapoor as Lord Rama, Pallavi as Goddess Sita, and Yash as Ravana. Other cast members include Ravie Dubey as Lakshman, Sunny Deol as Lord Hanuman, Lara Dutta as Kaikeyi, Rakul Preet Singh as Surpanakha, and Arun Govil as King Dashrath, among others. The film's music is composed by Hans Zimmer and AR Rahman.