Dharma Productions starts 'Kill 2' preproduction; Lakshya returns, Bhat exits
Entertainment
Lakshya is back as Amrit Rathod in Kill 2, but this time there's a twist: director Nikhil Nagesh Bhat won't be helming the sequel due to other projects.
Dharma Productions is switching things up with a fresh storyline and even bigger action sequences, with preproduction kicking off in September 2026.
'Kill 2' shifts timeline and setting
Kill 2 isn't just picking up where the first film left off. Inspired by films like Extraction, the sequel puts Rathod in a totally new setting and timeline.
Lakshya will go through intense prep for his role again, while producers are still on the hunt for a new director.
Even with these changes, fans can expect that same gritty intensity that made the original stand out.