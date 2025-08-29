Dharmasthala case: Ananya's mother wants to withdraw complaint Entertainment Aug 29, 2025

The Dharmasthala case—about Ananya's mysterious disappearance from a temple back in 2003—just took a new twist.

On Friday, during another round of SIT questioning, her mother Sujata Bhat said she wants to withdraw her complaint.

Interestingly, her latest statements don't match what she said before, which has the investigators wondering if there's outside pressure involved.

Even so, legal experts say the probe will likely keep going because the allegations are serious.