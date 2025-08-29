'Insect on her waist': Pawan Singh's explanation doesn't cut it
Bhojpuri star Pawan Singh is under fire after a video surfaced of him touching co-star Anjali Raghav's waist during a recent promo event.
The clip quickly went viral, with viewers calling out Singh for crossing boundaries—many pointed out that Raghav looked uncomfortable, even though she smiled awkwardly.
Online backlash
Singh explained he was trying to brush away an insect, but most people online weren't convinced.
One user summed up the mood: "Indian men don't know the concept of Consent. And it gets even worse in UP-Bihar"
Another added, "This is so-called Bhojpuri star Pawan Singh. Imagine what his fans will be learning from him."
The incident has sparked fresh conversations about respect and consent.
Who is Pawan Singh?
Born in 1986 in Bihar, Singh has been a big name in Bhojpuri cinema since his singing debut as a kid back in 1997.
Despite controversies like this one, he's still one of the industry's most recognized faces.