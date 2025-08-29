Next Article
'Percy Jackson and the Olympians's season 2 gets release date
"Percy Jackson and the Olympians" returns to Disney+ on December 10, 2025.
Announced at San Diego Comic-Con, season 2 adapts "The Sea of Monsters," with Percy, Annabeth, and Grover setting out to find the Golden Fleece in a brand-new adventure.
Cast and characters in season 2
Walker Scobell (Percy), Leah Sava Jeffries (Annabeth), and Aryan Simhadri (Grover) are all back for more mythological mayhem.
This season also introduces Tyson—Percy's cyclops half-brother—and welcomes Daniel Diemer, Tamara Smart, and Andra Day to the cast.
Expect bigger quests, new friendships, and plenty of action ahead!