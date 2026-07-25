Dharmendra Pradhan resigns amid NEET paper leak protests, students welcome
Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan has submitted his resignation after weeks of student protests over the alleged NEET exam paper leaks.
His resignation, still awaiting PM Modi's approval, was welcomed by students demanding accountability.
Pradhan said he remains committed to making education fair and transparent, adding that no student should suffer due to exam malpractices.
Celebrities praise minister's resignation online
The resignation sparked a wave of support on social media. Priyanka Chopra Jonas cheered the news with emojis, while Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan, and Vicky Kaushal showed their support online.
Comedian Vir Das called it a win for students, urging them to celebrate. Actor Dia Mirza and others also praised young people for standing up for their rights and pushing for change in India's education system.