Dharmendra's 'Ikkis' finds it tough at the box office
Entertainment
Dharmendra's posthumous film, Ikkis, hasn't found much love at the box office. After 12 days in theaters, it's brought in just ₹29.15cr—adding only ₹35L on day 12.
Despite a strong cast and Sriram Raghavan as director, the movie hasn't managed to draw big crowds.
Audience response and numbers
Ikkis opened with ₹7cr but quickly lost momentum.
Now, average occupancy is down to 9.54%, with evening shows peaking at just over 12%.
Even with all its talent and production value, the film hasn't really clicked with audiences so far.