Jason Shah questions film censorship, producers take 'Jana Nayagan' case to Supreme Court

Public opinion and legal battles put release on hold

Shah pointed out that public voting and heavy scrutiny play a big part in what gets approved, saying, "Your voting causes these kinds of decisions, so if you have done that, then also sit back and be happy."

Meanwhile, the producers are challenging a Madras High Court order that stopped the film's certification—they've now asked the Supreme Court for an urgent hearing so they can move forward.

The whole situation highlights just how complicated releasing films can get these days.