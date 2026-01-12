'Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu' smashes box office with ₹17.35cr opening
Chiranjeevi and Nayanthara's new film, "Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu," hit theaters on January 12 and wasted no time breaking records—pulling in ₹28.50 crore in India on day one, with nearly 60% Telugu occupancy.
Worldwide, the premiere brought in a solid ₹24 crore.
Making waves overseas
The movie isn't just a local hit—it grossed over $1.2 million in North America alone, outdoing Akhanda 2's entire run and giving Chiranjeevi his biggest premiere ever.
The story follows a security guard who has to protect his estranged family from a vengeful ex-cop, adding some action-packed drama.
Streaming soon & star power
ZEE5 has grabbed the streaming rights, so expect to catch it online by late February 2026.
The film boasts a stacked cast with Venkatesh and Catherine Tresa joining Chiranjeevi and Nayanthara, plus music by Bheems Ceciroleo—all coming together for this crowd-pleaser.