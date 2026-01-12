'Paro' makes it to Oscars eligibility list for 2026 Entertainment Jan 12, 2026

"Paro - The Untold Story of Bride Slavery," directed by Gajendra Ahire, just landed a spot on the Oscars Eligibility List for the 98th Academy Awards.

This is a big moment for the film, which shines a light on bride trafficking and features Taha Shah Badussha, Trupti Bhoir, and Govind Namdeo.

Badussha shared his gratitude, saying he's glad the film is helping voices that need to be heard.