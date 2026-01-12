Next Article
'Paro' makes it to Oscars eligibility list for 2026
Entertainment
"Paro - The Untold Story of Bride Slavery," directed by Gajendra Ahire, just landed a spot on the Oscars Eligibility List for the 98th Academy Awards.
This is a big moment for the film, which shines a light on bride trafficking and features Taha Shah Badussha, Trupti Bhoir, and Govind Namdeo.
Badussha shared his gratitude, saying he's glad the film is helping voices that need to be heard.
More Indian films in the running
"Paro" isn't alone—other Indian movies like "Kantara: Chapter 1," "Mahavatar Narsimha," and "Tanvi The Great" also made the cut.
It's another sign that Indian cinema is getting noticed globally for telling powerful stories about real issues.