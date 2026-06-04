'Maa Behen' star Dharna Durga breaks silence on influencer casting

The debate over influencers transitioning into films has gained momentum in recent times. With more social media creators landing acting roles, the question of whether these opportunities are based on talent or follower count continues to spark discussions. Dharna Durga is the latest internet personality to make her film debut with Maa Behen . In a recent interview with India Today, she addressed concerns about being cast for her popularity instead of her acting skills.

Audition details Durga took 2 rounds of auditions Durga clarified that she went through the same audition process as any other actor. She said, "For this, I gave the audition. I gave one round in Delhi and then here in front of sir (director Suresh Triveni)." "So, I never felt like that because I passed that whole process, took feedback from sir and did everything." She also shared her excitement about sharing screen space with Madhuri Dixit, whom she has admired since childhood.

Co-star admiration 'We were watching her old scenes the other day...' Durga expressed her awe at working with Dixit, saying, "We were watching her old scenes the other day, and it didn't feel like we were watching them with her." "We were watching it together like family." "That's when it felt like it had happened. I am working with her." "It felt good to know that she turned out to be such a good person...because it's often said that you shouldn't meet your stars." "She was so warm and kind."

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