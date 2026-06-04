'Maa Behen' review: Interesting ideas, but bland execution

The comedy-drama Maa Behen, released on Netflix on Thursday, is directed by Suresh Triveni (Tumhari Sulu, Subedaar). Headlined by Madhuri Dixit , Triptii Dimri , Dharna Durga, and Ravi Kishan, the film aims to critique patriarchy without ever being preachy. Though the actors bring their A-game, Maa Behen is ultimately a hodgepodge of ideas. It's alluring at first glance, but becomes underwhelming as you dig deeper.

Plot Three women, one mysterious night, and one corpse Maa Behen follows Rekha (Dixit), a mother trying to hold her fractured family together while raising her two daughters, Jaya (Dimri) and Sushma (Durga). One night, they discover a corpse in their kitchen, and chaos ensues. Now, the trio must navigate the dreadful situation while keeping their neighbors from finding out. Ravi Kishan essays their neighbor, Gupta Ji.

#1 Great cast, yes, but what else? Maa Behen is yet another OTT project that's so content with its eclectic cast and progressive themes that it refuses to work on anything else. Triveni is so obsessed with the gimmicky storytelling, playful dialogues, and charming cinematography that everything else is relegated to the back seat. Apart from Jaya and Rekha, all characters remain painfully underdeveloped and keep meandering.

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#2 Captivating ideas are not fully explored Maa Behen is akin to a TVF show that starts with excellent ideas but collapses after a few episodes because the story has run its course. Except the makers don't want to accept it. Trivedi doesn't make us curious about the characters; we're simply asked to observe their lives; no questions asked. The jabs at patriarchy are welcome, but where's the well-developed screenplay?

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#3 Dimri aces her role Dimri does well in comedy roles (Vicky Vidya Ka... comes to mind) and is compelling here as a woman trapped in an abusive marriage. She cooks endlessly for her male relatives, but we never see her have a roti herself. "Izzat se rehte hain, apne ghar mein," she lies to herself. The irony isn't lost on her, but she doesn't know any better.

#4 How does the supporting cast do? Spoiler ahead. Kishan spends most of the film playing a corpse and only springs to life in the final 30 minutes. Like the experienced performer he is, he leaves a strong impression despite his brief screen time. Dharna is also quite watchable, holding her own against seasoned professionals like Dixit and Kishan. Shardul Bhardwaj and Arunoday Singh, too, do justice to their respective roles.