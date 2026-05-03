'Dharpakad' trailer drops, Gujarati film about digital arrest scam
Entertainment
The trailer for Dharpakad, India's first Gujarati film about the "Digital Arrest" scam, just dropped.
Starring Mallhar Thakar and Shruhad Goswami, it follows a family thrown into chaos after a call claims their son's been arrested, highlighting how scammers use personal info found online.
Directed by Anish Shah, the film hits theaters on May 15, 2026.
Thakar plays man pursuing cybercriminals
Thakar takes on the role of someone determined to bring cybercriminals to justice, with strong support from Prashant Barot, Pratik Rathod, and Jay Bhatt.
The fresh pairing of Thakar and Goswami is getting fans excited for something new in Gujarati cinema.
Fun fact: Goswami was also in SonyLIV's hit Laalo - Krishna Sada Sahaayate.