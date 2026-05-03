'Dharpakad' trailer drops, Gujarati film about digital arrest scam

Thakar plays man pursuing cybercriminals

Thakar takes on the role of someone determined to bring cybercriminals to justice, with strong support from Prashant Barot, Pratik Rathod, and Jay Bhatt.

The fresh pairing of Thakar and Goswami is getting fans excited for something new in Gujarati cinema.

Fun fact: Goswami was also in SonyLIV's hit Laalo - Krishna Sada Sahaayate.