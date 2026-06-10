Dhar's 'Raw and undekha' uncut hits JioHotstar with altered line
Entertainment
The uncut version of Aditya Dhar's blockbuster Dhurandhar 2 (now called Raw and Undekha) is out on JioHotstar. Besides Ranveer Singh's undercover spy action and a massive ₹1,800 crore box office run, fans are buzzing about scenes that didn't make it to theaters.
One key moment: a character's line referencing "Keda desh? Wo desh jinne chaurasi vich apne bhaiyo nu mareya tha." which was altered in cinemas.
'Dhurandhar 2' earns 1800cr worldwide
The film also changed the name of "Happy PhD" (inspired by Khalistani militant Harmeet Singh) to "Sunny DVD" for the sequel, but viewers noticed the Khalistan storyline still comes through.
Despite edits, Dhurandhar 2 made ₹1800 crore worldwide, becoming the second-most by any Indian film.