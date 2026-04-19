Dhawan rom-com 1st look used AI babies, makers call promotional
Entertainment
Varun Dhawan's next rom-com, Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai, got people talking when its first look showed off some AI-generated babies.
But don't worry, the filmmakers say this was just a fun promo move and not a sign that the movie itself is packed with AI.
Dhawan film now out May 22
Pooja Hegde and Mrunal Thakur, the film follows Varun's character as he navigates a classic love triangle (think Govinda's Sandwich vibes).
The release date has been moved up to May 22, so fans get to see this romantic comedy a little earlier than planned.