Dhawan rom-com 1st look used AI babies, makers call promotional Entertainment Apr 19, 2026

Varun Dhawan's next rom-com, Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai, got people talking when its first look showed off some AI-generated babies.

But don't worry, the filmmakers say this was just a fun promo move and not a sign that the movie itself is packed with AI.