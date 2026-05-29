Dhawan wins Delhi High Court interim personality rights order
Bollywood star Varun Dhawan just scored an interim order from the Delhi High Court to protect his personality rights.
The court told digital platforms and social media to remove content using his name, image, or voice without permission, including deepfake images and shady links.
Basically, no one can mess with his identity online unless he says so.
Dhawan's case targets anonymous identity profiteers
Dhawan's case is about stopping unknown people (the so-called "John Doe" defendants) who were using his identity for profit. Platforms hosting this stuff now have to act fast to prevent it spreading further.
He's not alone: other celebrities like Amitabh Bachchan and Ajay Devgn have also taken legal steps lately as AI tools make it easier than ever to fake or exploit their identities.
It's a sign stars are getting serious about protecting themselves in the digital age.