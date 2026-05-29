Dhawan wins Delhi High Court interim personality rights order

Dhawan's case targets anonymous identity profiteers

Dhawan's case is about stopping unknown people (the so-called "John Doe" defendants) who were using his identity for profit. Platforms hosting this stuff now have to act fast to prevent it spreading further.

He's not alone: other celebrities like Amitabh Bachchan and Ajay Devgn have also taken legal steps lately as AI tools make it easier than ever to fake or exploit their identities.

It's a sign stars are getting serious about protecting themselves in the digital age.