'Dheeran' on OTT: When, where to watch Malayalam comedy-drama
Dheeran, the Malayalam comedy-drama directed by Devaduth Shaji, is hitting Sun NXT and OTTplay Premium for streaming on August 22.
After a well-received theatrical run since July, the film is getting attention for its throwback '80s humor and lively performances.
Plot, cast, and crew of the film
The plot centers on Eldose's family as they try to bring his body home after a tragic factory fire in Tamil Nadu, running into all sorts of challenges along the way.
The cast features Rajesh Madhavan, Manoj K Jayan, Jagadish, Vineeth, Ashokan, Abhiram Radhakrishnan, and Sudheesh.
Director Shaji co-wrote Bheeshma Parvam and served as an assistant director for Kumbalangi Nights.