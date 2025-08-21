'Dheeran' on OTT: When, where to watch Malayalam comedy-drama

Plot, cast, and crew of the film

The plot centers on Eldose's family as they try to bring his body home after a tragic factory fire in Tamil Nadu, running into all sorts of challenges along the way.

The cast features Rajesh Madhavan, Manoj K Jayan, Jagadish, Vineeth, Ashokan, Abhiram Radhakrishnan, and Sudheesh.

Director Shaji co-wrote Bheeshma Parvam and served as an assistant director for Kumbalangi Nights.