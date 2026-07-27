Dhoopar labels Joshi as Chopda's 'girlfriend' and fuels speculation
Dheeraj Dhoopar has stirred up buzz about Shivangi Joshi and Harshad Chopda possibly dating.
After his Lock Upp: Sach Ya Sazaa eviction, he casually referred to Joshi as Chopda's "girlfriend" and joked that if Chopda was upset with him, Joshi should have confronted him.
When asked directly about their relationship, Dhoopar said, Toh woh jo dikh raha hai, wahi hoga phir, suggesting things might be exactly as they seem.
Joshi and Chopda insist they're friends
Despite the speculation, both Joshi and Chopda have always said they're just friends. They previously worked together in Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 4.
Meanwhile, Dhoopar also faced controversy for getting handwritten notes from his family on Lock Upp 2; his wife Vinny Arora clarified these were emotional messages about his health, not game tips.