Dhoopar labels Joshi as Chopda's 'girlfriend' and fuels speculation

Dheeraj Dhoopar has stirred up buzz about Shivangi Joshi and Harshad Chopda possibly dating.

After his Lock Upp: Sach Ya Sazaa eviction, he casually referred to Joshi as Chopda's "girlfriend" and joked that if Chopda was upset with him, Joshi should have confronted him.

When asked directly about their relationship, Dhoopar said, Toh woh jo dikh raha hai, wahi hoga phir, suggesting things might be exactly as they seem.