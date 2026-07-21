Dhoopar warned over family chits 'Lock Upp: Sach Ya Sazaa'
Entertainment
On the latest episode of Lock Upp: Sach Ya Sazaa, Dheeraj Dhoopar landed in hot water after his family tried sneaking strategy notes (chits) into the jail during a visit.
Host Riteish Deshmukh called out the attempt (this time, the chits were hidden among personal items) and warned that any more rule-breaking could bring stricter action.
Dhoopar vows to play fair
Dheeraj addressed his family on air, saying, "I don't need any external help" and "don't do it again, please," and promised to play fair going forward.
This isn't the first time reality show contestants' families have bent the rules (similar incidents happened in shows like Bigg Boss 16) highlighting just how tricky it is to keep competitions like Lock Upp completely fair.