Dhulia says Khan declined 'Ghamasaan' role citing disinterest in realism
Entertainment
Tigmanshu Dhulia shared that he first approached Shah Rukh Khan for the role of a police officer in his new film, Ghamasaan, but SRK declined, saying he's not interested in realistic films.
Dhulia revealed this in a Bollywood Hungama interview.
Gandhi replaces Khan in 'Ghamasaan'
Dhulia and SRK have known each other for a long time since Dil Se days, even working on Zero.
After SRK passed on the role, Pratik Gandhi stepped in to star alongside Arshad Warsi.
Ghamasaan premieres on ZEE5 this Friday.
Dhulia also took a moment to call out Bollywood's trend of formulaic blockbusters.