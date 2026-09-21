Dhulia says 'Mirzapur' misrepresents Uttar Pradesh, exaggerates crime, overlooks diversity
Entertainment
Filmmaker Tigmanshu Dhulia thinks the hit series Mirzapur gets it wrong when it comes to showing life in Uttar Pradesh.
In a recent chat, he said the show exaggerates crime and chaos, missing the real diversity of places like Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, and Rajasthan.
"Location is a huge character in my films. I like doing that because I am inspired by American movies."
'Ghamasaan' on ZEE5 stars Gandhi, Warsi
Dhulia's latest movie, Ghamasaan, now streaming on ZEE5, takes a more grounded approach. Starring Pratik Gandhi and Arshad Warsi, it follows a dacoit and an IPS officer while exploring what makes the Hindi heartland unique.
Dhulia said, "Location is a huge character in my films. I like doing that because I am inspired by American movies."