Dhupia calls watching Kapoor and Roy face career setbacks heartbreaking
Neha Dhupia recently shared how tough it is to watch experienced actors like Sharad Kapoor and Rahul Roy face career setbacks.
Calling it "heartbreaking," she pointed out that even well-known names can hit rough patches.
Dhupia says film industry deeply emotional
Dhupia described the industry as "deeply emotional" and tough, where years of hard work don't always guarantee stability.
Both Kapoor and Roy, established actors, are now dealing with professional challenges, a reminder that fame can be fleeting, no matter your past success.