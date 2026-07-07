Dhupia's '52 BLUE' opens London Indian Film Festival July 9
Entertainment
Neha Dhupia's first international film, 52 BLUE, is set to kick off the London Indian Film Festival on July 9.
The movie's already getting attention for its emotional storytelling and Dhupia's standout performance, making it one of the most talked-about films at this year's festival.
Messi, Hussain associated with '52 BLUE'
Adding to the buzz, football legend Lionel Messi is associated with the film alongside Adil Hussain.
The premiere will bring together movie fans and members of the South Asian film community in London.
Grateful for all the love so far, Dhupia said she feels honored and can't wait to see how audiences react at BFI Southbank.