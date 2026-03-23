'Dhurandhar 2' actor Rakesh Bedi requests fans: Don't spoil it

Since its March 19 release, Dhurandhar 2 has been on fire at the box office, reports vary, with figures cited between about ₹501 crore and ₹750 crore worldwide for the opening period. It outpaced big hits like Gadar 2 and Salaar within days, making it one of the year's biggest releases.

Director Aditya Dhar also requested fans to keep mum

Director Aditya Dhar also chimed in online, asking fans to let everyone experience the story fresh:

"Let every single fan walk in clueless but curious and walk out with their own deeply personal version of what they felt. You made Dhurandhar what it is. Now I'm trusting you to protect what this becomes."

The movie stars Ranveer Singh, Arjun Rampal, R Madhavan, Sara Arjun, Danish Pandor, and Sanjay Dutt.