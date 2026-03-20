'Dhurandhar 2' actor reveals Aditya Dhar's vision behind film

Director's vision

'We are all very upset with the way attacks...'

Amrohi said, "The first interaction I had with Aditya Dhar was about a small synopsis of what this film was all about." "So he mentioned something about, 'We are all very upset with the way attacks have taken place in India, Mumbai, all over our country. The Pulwama attacks, Mumbai attacks, 26/11 etc and we all know who the perpetrators of these crimes are but there's also an angle to this that not many people are aware of.'"