'Dhurandhar 2' actor reveals Aditya Dhar's vision behind film
What's the story
The recently released film Dhurandhar: The Revenge has been receiving widespread acclaim for its casting choices. It is led by Ranveer Singh and is loosely based on real events in India and Pakistan. Minor spoilers ahead. The sequel also features a character based on former Pakistan Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif, named Nawaz Shafiq and played by Mashhoor Amrohi. In a recent interview with CNN-News18, he revealed director Aditya Dhar's vision for the project.
Director's vision
'We are all very upset with the way attacks...'
Amrohi said, "The first interaction I had with Aditya Dhar was about a small synopsis of what this film was all about." "So he mentioned something about, 'We are all very upset with the way attacks have taken place in India, Mumbai, all over our country. The Pulwama attacks, Mumbai attacks, 26/11 etc and we all know who the perpetrators of these crimes are but there's also an angle to this that not many people are aware of.'"
Role preparation
On being offered the role of Nawab Shafiq
Amrohi revealed he was initially asked to audition for Major Iqbal's character, later played by Arjun Rampal. However, Dhar saw potential in him for Shafiq without a separate audition. "I didn't audition for Nawab Shafiq at all, and Mr. Dhar saw that," said Amrohi. To prepare for his role, he studied Sharif's speeches to understand his body language and mannerisms.
Film's performance
Box office collection and cast of 'Dhurandhar'
Dhurandhar: The Revenge has reportedly set new records at the box office. On its opening day, the film earned ₹236.63 crore worldwide, as per Sacnilk. Apart from Singh and Amrohi, the movie also stars Rakesh Bedi, Sanjay Dutt, Sara Arjun, Rampal, and R Madhavan in key roles.