'Dhurandhar 2' is slow but steady; crosses ₹1,761cr worldwide
What's the story
Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar: The Revenge has entered its fifth week and is still going strong at the box office. On Tuesday, the film raked in an estimated ₹2.1 crore net, taking its total collection to a whopping ₹1,119.29 crore net. It is inching closer to beating Pushpa 2's record of ₹1,234cr in India. Dhurandhar 2's gross total for the fifth week stands at an estimated ₹19.28 crore, and total gross at ₹1,339.88 crore. Globally, the gross has reached ₹1,761.88 crore.
Box office clash
'Dhurandhar 2' v/s 'Bhooth Bangla'
Despite facing tough competition from Akshay Kumar's new release Bhooth Bangla, Dhurandhar 2 has managed to hold its ground. The horror-comedy opened to a strong ₹12.25 crore and went on to rake in ₹19 crore and ₹23 crore on Day 2 and Day 3, respectively. However, it saw a drop in collections on its first Monday, earning just around ₹6.75 crore net before bouncing back with ₹7.65 crore net on Tuesday.
Record-breaking run
Film sets new records in 5th week
With a collection of ₹16.17 crore net, Dhurandhar 2 has officially beaten the animated blockbuster Mahavatar Narsimha to become the sixth-highest-grossing film in its fifth week. The film is now just a step away from beating director Aditya Dhar's own Uri: The Surgical Strike, which earned an estimated ₹18.74 crore at the box office in its fifth week.
Domestic success
Record-breaking success story of 'Dhurandhar 2'
Dhurandhar 2 has been a massive success in India, and it fully enjoyed a nearly solo one-month run at the box office. The film's box office journey has been historic right from its massive debut on March 19 across an unprecedented 10,000 screens. It shattered records in its first week with a monumental ₹674.17 crore, fueled by a staggering ₹90 crore opening day.