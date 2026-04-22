'Dhurandhar 2' is slow but steady; crosses ₹1,761cr worldwide

Ranveer Singh 's Dhurandhar: The Revenge has entered its fifth week and is still going strong at the box office . On Tuesday, the film raked in an estimated ₹2.1 crore net, taking its total collection to a whopping ₹1,119.29 crore net. It is inching closer to beating Pushpa 2's record of ₹1,234cr in India. Dhurandhar 2's gross total for the fifth week stands at an estimated ₹19.28 crore, and total gross at ₹1,339.88 crore. Globally, the gross has reached ₹1,761.88 crore.

Box office clash 'Dhurandhar 2' v/s 'Bhooth Bangla' Despite facing tough competition from Akshay Kumar's new release Bhooth Bangla, Dhurandhar 2 has managed to hold its ground. The horror-comedy opened to a strong ₹12.25 crore and went on to rake in ₹19 crore and ₹23 crore on Day 2 and Day 3, respectively. However, it saw a drop in collections on its first Monday, earning just around ₹6.75 crore net before bouncing back with ₹7.65 crore net on Tuesday.

Record-breaking run Film sets new records in 5th week With a collection of ₹16.17 crore net, Dhurandhar 2 has officially beaten the animated blockbuster Mahavatar Narsimha to become the sixth-highest-grossing film in its fifth week. The film is now just a step away from beating director Aditya Dhar's own Uri: The Surgical Strike, which earned an estimated ₹18.74 crore at the box office in its fifth week.

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