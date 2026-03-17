'Dhurandhar' cast advised to avoid public appearances until sequel release

The actor further added, "Ghar mein raho, bhaiyya. Avoid any awkward questions about the film. Everyone has a question about the sequel." "We have been told to avoid all public and media exposure until the film's release." This comes as a contrast to the promotional strategy for Dhurandhar, where every actor and technician associated with it, except the director Aditya Dhar , had actively participated in interviews and media appearances.

Media strategy

'Enough is enough'

Despite the media frenzy surrounding Dhurandhar, which has seen even the wedding dancers from a sequence being paid to appear on reality shows and weddings, the team has now decided to take a step back. The actor told the outlet, "Aditya has allowed everyone associated with Dhurandhar to have their fill of attention. But enough is enough." "There will be no more media coverage of the Dhurandhar team until the second part releases." Meanwhile, the film stars Ranveer Singh.