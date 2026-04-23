'Dhurandhar 2' sells record 18M+ tickets on BookMyShow

The Bollywood box office is witnessing a golden phase with two consecutive hits, Dhurandhar 2 and Bhooth Bangla . The Ranveer Singh -led sequel, directed by Aditya Dhar , has now sold over 18 million tickets on BookMyShow, according to Sacnilk. This makes it only the second film to achieve this feat, highlighting its immense popularity among audiences.

Box office success Film's box office journey so far Despite losing a significant number of screens to Bhooth Bangla, Dhurandhar 2 has continued to attract large audiences. In its fifth week, the film has maintained high occupancy levels even after a 50% drop in show count, indicating sustained demand well into its extended run. At the domestic box office, it is nearing the ₹1,350 crore gross mark across all versions, with the Hindi version alone contributing around ₹1,250 crore gross.

Record-breaking sales 'Dhurandhar 2' enters top 5 list Dhurandhar: The Revenge has now entered the list of the highest number of tickets sold on BookMyShow. The film is second only to Pushpa 2: The Rule, which leads with over 20.4 million tickets sold. Other films in the top five include KGF Chapter 2 (17.1 million), Baahubali 2: The Conclusion (16 million), and Dhurandhar (14.2 million).

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