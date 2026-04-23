'Dhurandhar 2' box office collection

'Dhurandhar 2' daily collection keeps falling; Ranveer starrer nears ₹1,770cr

By Shreya Mukherjee 10:48 am Apr 23, 202610:48 am

What's the story

Ranveer Singh's action thriller Dhurandhar 2 is inching closer to the ₹1,770cr (gross) mark at the global box office. The film has collected ₹1,764.15cr so far and is expected to cross the milestone by this weekend. On its fifth Wednesday (Day 35), it added ₹1.7cr to its total net collection in India, taking the domestic net collection to ₹1,121.09cr so far. The India gross haul stands at ₹1,341.9cr.