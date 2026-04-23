'Dhurandhar 2' daily collection keeps falling; Ranveer starrer nears ₹1,770cr
What's the story
Ranveer Singh's action thriller Dhurandhar 2 is inching closer to the ₹1,770cr (gross) mark at the global box office. The film has collected ₹1,764.15cr so far and is expected to cross the milestone by this weekend. On its fifth Wednesday (Day 35), it added ₹1.7cr to its total net collection in India, taking the domestic net collection to ₹1,121.09cr so far. The India gross haul stands at ₹1,341.9cr.
Box office battle
'Dhurandhar 2' in numbers
Despite facing tough competition from Akshay Kumar's Bhooth Bangla, Dhurandhar 2 has maintained a steady performance at the box office. The film was released on March 19 and collected ₹674.17cr in its first week and ₹263.65cr in its second week. It added ₹110.6cr to its total collection in the third week and ₹54.7cr in the fourth week, according to Sacnilk.
Film details
Everything to know about 'Dhurandhar 2'
Dhurandhar 2 is written, directed, and produced by Aditya Dhar. The film stars Singh, Arjun Rampal, Sanjay Dutt, R Madhavan, Sara Arjun, Rakesh Bedi, Gaurav Gera, Danish Pandor, and Manav Gohil. It is a sequel to Dhurandhar which was released in December 2025. Both films have collectively grossed over ₹3,000cr worldwide.