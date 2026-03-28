'Dhurandhar 2' continues rampage, crosses ₹700cr mark in India
What's the story
Ranveer Singh's action-packed sequel, Dhurandhar: The Revenge, has crossed the ₹700 crore mark in India within just nine days of its release. The film's success can be attributed to strong word-of-mouth and impressive action sequences. According to Sacnilk, it collected around ₹41.55 crore on Friday across over 18K shows, taking its total India collections to around ₹715.72 crore net and ₹854.99 crore gross.
International success
'Dhurandhar 2' worldwide gross is reportedly ₹1,088cr
The film has also added about ₹274 crore to its international tally, taking its worldwide gross to ₹1,088 crore, reported Hindustan Times. This remarkable achievement has placed it among the fastest Hindi films to cross the ₹700 crore mark domestically. The multi-language release strategy of Dhurandhar: The Revenge played a key role in this achievement as it was released in Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam apart from Hindi.
Film details
'Dhurandhar 2' traces Hamza Ali Mazari's underworld rise
The film, directed by Aditya Dhar, serves as a sequel to his 2025 hit Dhurandhar. It follows the journey of Hamza Ali Mazari (Singh), exploring his rise in the underworld while also tracing his earlier life as Jaskirat Singh Rangi. The film features a strong supporting cast including R Madhavan, Arjun Rampal, Sanjay Dutt, Sara Arjun, and Rakesh Bedi.