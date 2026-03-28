'Dhurandhar 2' continues rampage, crosses ₹700cr mark in India

International success

'Dhurandhar 2' worldwide gross is reportedly ₹1,088cr

The film has also added about ₹274 crore to its international tally, taking its worldwide gross to ₹1,088 crore, reported Hindustan Times. This remarkable achievement has placed it among the fastest Hindi films to cross the ₹700 crore mark domestically. The multi-language release strategy of Dhurandhar: The Revenge played a key role in this achievement as it was released in Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam apart from Hindi.