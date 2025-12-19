Next Article
'Dhurandhar 2' drops March 2026—mark your calendars
Entertainment
Dhurandhar Part 2, the much-awaited sequel to the blockbuster hit, is officially hitting theaters on March 19, 2026.
Producers Jio Studios and B62 Studios have locked in the date, so fans can start counting down.
Why this release is a big deal
The sequel lands right during Eid, Gudi Padwa, and Ugadi—so expect packed cinemas and major buzz. But Dhurandhar 2 will also go head-to-head with Yash's hyped film Toxic.
With Ranveer Singh returning as lead and Aditya Dhar directing again (the first film raked in over ₹700 crore worldwide in two weeks), expectations are sky-high for another box office storm.