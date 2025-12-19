'Dhurandhar 2' drops March 2026—mark your calendars

Why this release is a big deal

The sequel lands right during Eid, Gudi Padwa, and Ugadi—so expect packed cinemas and major buzz. But Dhurandhar 2 will also go head-to-head with Yash's hyped film Toxic.

With Ranveer Singh returning as lead and Aditya Dhar directing again (the first film raked in over ₹700 crore worldwide in two weeks), expectations are sky-high for another box office storm.