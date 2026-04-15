'Dhurandhar 2' India's 1st film ₹1,000cr net in single language

'Dhurandhar' 1st film ₹840.20cr, sequel blockbuster

The Dhurandhar journey started last year with the first film earning ₹840.20 crore domestically.

Just four months later, its sequel took things to another level and quickly became one of the biggest blockbusters in Indian cinema.

This back-to-back success shows how much fans are loving the series, and it's definitely making waves for Indian movies on the global stage.