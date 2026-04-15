'Dhurandhar 2' India's 1st film ₹1,000cr net in single language
Entertainment
Dhurandhar 2 has just become the first Indian film to cross ₹1,000 crore net in a single language, racking up ₹1,095.67 crore in India within just 27 days.
Even bigger news? The Dhurandhar franchise has now pulled in over ₹3,000 crore worldwide, setting a new bar for Indian cinema.
'Dhurandhar' 1st film ₹840.20cr, sequel blockbuster
The Dhurandhar journey started last year with the first film earning ₹840.20 crore domestically.
Just four months later, its sequel took things to another level and quickly became one of the biggest blockbusters in Indian cinema.
This back-to-back success shows how much fans are loving the series, and it's definitely making waves for Indian movies on the global stage.