'Dhurandhar 2' India's 1st film to cross $25 million NA, ₹1,622cr
Entertainment
Dhurandhar 2, the new espionage thriller starring Ranveer Singh and directed by Aditya Dhar, is making serious waves worldwide.
It's become the first Indian movie ever to cross $25 million in North America.
Globally, it's already raked in about ₹1,622 crore, with India alone bringing in $132 million.
'Dhurandhar 2' breaks NA Germany records
The film has now overtaken Baahubali 2's North American record and sits at over $26 million there, officially the highest-grossing Indian movie in that region.
It's also made history in Germany as the first Indian film to earn over €1 million.
Dhurandhar 2 is showing just how far a great story can travel.