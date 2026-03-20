'Dhurandhar 2': Makers drop new song 'Phir Se' Entertainment Mar 20, 2026

The film's makers have dropped Phir Se, a track sung by Arijit Singh for Dhurandhar 2, and fans are already calling it a new heartbreak anthem.

With Shashwat Sachdev on music and Irshad Kamil's lyrics, the song captures the bittersweet vibe of reuniting with someone after a long time apart.

People are loving how Arijit's voice pairs with Ranveer Singh's emotional scenes: Arijit had earlier lent his voice to Gehra Hua in the first Dhurandhar film (which crossed 100 million views).