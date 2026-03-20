'Dhurandhar 2': Makers drop new song 'Phir Se'
The film's makers have dropped Phir Se, a track sung by Arijit Singh for Dhurandhar 2, and fans are already calling it a new heartbreak anthem.
With Shashwat Sachdev on music and Irshad Kamil's lyrics, the song captures the bittersweet vibe of reuniting with someone after a long time apart.
People are loving how Arijit's voice pairs with Ranveer Singh's emotional scenes: Arijit had earlier lent his voice to Gehra Hua in the first Dhurandhar film (which crossed 100 million views).
Meanwhile, here's what happens in 'Dhurandhar 2'
The movie itself is still going strong in theaters. Directed by Aditya Dhar, Dhurandhar 2 follows Ranveer's character as he dives into secret agent life amid global tensions.
The film also stars Sara Arjun, Rakesh Bedi, Sanjay Dutt, and Arjun Rampal, so if you're into action-packed dramas with some serious star power (plus a killer soundtrack), this one might be worth checking out.